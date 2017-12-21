Press Releases

The previous press release below refers.



Garda Press Office







A 25-year-old man is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court (Criminal Courts of Justice 4) this morning (21/12/2017) at 10.30am charged in relation to the investigation.



Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have seized a significant quantity of drugs and arrested two men in an operation in Dublin today, Wednesday 20th December 2017.



As part of ongoing investigations targeting serious organised criminal activity in the Dublin Region two cars were stopped in the Drumcondra area of Dublin this morning. During the course of searching these cars, approximately 5 kilos of Cannabis Herb (subject to analysis) was seized. Two men (25yrs & 30yrs) were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a follow up operation a search was conducted at an address in Drumcondra, a significant amount of drugs was seized including Cocaine, Heroin, Cannabis Herb, Cannabis Resin and Ecstasy tablets (subject to analysis) along with drug packaging and mixing paraphernalia. The total amount of drugs seized in in excess of €2.8million.

Investigations are continuing.

A photograph of the seized drugs is available on the following link https://tinyurl.com/y8jgth77

