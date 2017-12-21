Press Releases

Gardaí attached to the Street Crime Unit at Kevin Street Garda Station carried out a search of a flat in the Whitefriar Gardens Flat Complex, Dublin 8 shortly after 9pm last night. During the search Heroin and mixing agent were discovered with a potential street value of €250,000 along with cocaine and crack cocaine with a street value of €50,000 (analysis pending).

A 56-year-old arrested at the scene is currently detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996. He can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing and updates will follow.

An image is available here - https://tinyurl.com/yd8zuuqa