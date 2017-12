Osra was last seen at 11:50am at Foxfield St. John, Raheny on 19th December 2017.

Osra is described as being 5'6" with fair hair. Osra was last seen wearing a navy coat with a grey collar, brown shoes and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information should contact Raheny Garda Station on (01) 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A photo of Osra is available from pressoffice@garda.ie