Press Releases

Both men (55yrs & 37yrs) were arrested in the Kilmallock area of Co Limerick yesterday evening (19/12/17) and detained at Newcastlewest and Bruff Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984. A Quad Bike with a value of €8,000 was recovered

The two arrested persons are expected to appear before Middleton District Court tomorrow morning, Thursday 21st December 2017 charged in connection with this investigation.

Investigations are continuing and further arrests are anticipated.