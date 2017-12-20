Press Releases

At approximately 7.20p.m, a three car collision occurred and a female driver (34 years) of one of the cars was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are particularly keen to speak with any persons who may have passed the scene of the collision and who offered assistance to the injured persons, prior to the arrival of the emergency services. These person(s) may be in a position to offer information to the investigation team. Also anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.