Press Releases

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in locating 48 year old John Stokes who is missing from his home in St. Patrick's Park, Navan, Co. Meath.



John was last seen on Saturday 18th November 2017 at approximately 10pm. He is described at 5'9" in height, and of slim build. It is not known what clothes he was wearing.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 - 9036100 , The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A photograph of John is available on request to pressoffice@garda.ie