Press Releases

19/12/2017
Sudden Death in Cobh, Cork on the 19/12/17
Gardaí in Cobh are investigating the sudden death of a man in his late 40s.
The man was discovered in an apartment at Harbour Hill, Cobh at approximately 5pm this evening 19/12/2017. Emergency services and Gardaí were called to the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The local Corner and the office of the State Pathologist have been notified. The scene is currently preserved and Dr Bolster is expected to examine the body on site later this evening.
The course of a Garda investigation into the case will be determined by the results of a post-mortem examination.
Enquiries are ongoing an updates will follow.
