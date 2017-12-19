Press Releases

Aggravated burglary Kildangan, Tullamore, Offaly on the 18/12/17

He was hit a number of times over the head with what was believed to be a stick. A knife was also held to his throat.

All three men are described as being 5’6” in height, in their 20s and spoke with a local accent.

The man was treated for shock and minor injuries and was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital where he was later released.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who might have been in the area or travelling on the main Tullamore to Clara Road between 7.30pm and 8.30pm to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111

Investigations are continuing.