Press Releases

19/12/2017

Two men charged - Aggravated Burglary in Clonmel, Tipperary on the 17/12/17

The burglary occurred on the 17th December 2017 at a house in Highfield Grove, Clonmel at approximately 3am. The two men entered the house armed with weapons and assaulted two men (60s & late teens) and a woman (60s). The two injured men were brought to South Tipperary General Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The woman was uninjured.

After Gardaí were alerted to the incident, a number of searches were conducted in the Clonmel area. Two men (40s & late teens) were arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Clonmel District Court, this morning 19th December 2017 at 10:30am.