Press Releases

19/12/2017

Court Appearance - Assault and False Imprisonment at Kilbricken, Mountrath, Laois on the 5/12/17

The man (35 years) that was arrested on Sunday 17th December, 2017 is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning, Tuesday 19th December, 2017 at 10.30a.m. charged in relation to the incident.



Gardaí investigating an incident of assault and False Imprisonment in Kilbricken, Mounrath, Co. Laois on 5th December 2017 arrested two men on the 13th December 2017.



They are detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Both are still being detained at Portlaoise Garda station.



Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating an incident of assault and False Imprisonment that occurred at Kilbricken, Mounrath, Co. Laois on 5th December 2017.The incident occurred at approximately 5am. The victim was a member of the security personal employed at the Irish Rail compound in the area.The assault occurred when the victim who arrived for work was approached by a number of men who assaulted him and locked him into his car boot before they made good their escape.The compound is in a rural area and the assailants left the area in a vehicle the make and model of which is unknown at this time. Gardaí believe that there were at least three male assailants.Anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity in the vicinity are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.