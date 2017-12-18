Press Releases
18/12/2017
Missing Person - Martin Dalton (29) Cork - last seen on the 21/10/17
Gardaí wish to seek the public's assistance in tracing Martin Dalton, 29 years, from Fairhill in Cork City.
He was reported missing on the 15th December and has not been seen since October 21st.
Martin is described as being 6', broad build, blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information should contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on (021) 452 2000.
A photograph of Martin is available from pressoffice@garda.ie
Back