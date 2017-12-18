Missing Person - Martin Dalton (29) Cork - last seen on the 21/10/17

Press Releases

18/12/2017

Missing Person - Martin Dalton (29) Cork - last seen on the 21/10/17

He was reported missing on the 15th December and has not been seen since October 21st.

Martin is described as being 6', broad build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on (021) 452 2000.



A photograph of Martin is available from pressoffice@garda.ie