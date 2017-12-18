Press Releases

Gardaí & Crimestoppers launch appeal for information on Clondalkin Sexual Assault

On Thursday 28th July 2016 at approximately 3.05am a young woman was walking with her bicycle on the Lucan Newlands Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 in the direction of the Fonthill Road. She was attacked and dragged into a secluded area where she was subjected to a violent sexual assault. There were three men involved in this attack. The incident lasted up to 15 minutes.



It is likely that the males involved were in the area for some time beforehand. Crimestoppers and the Gardai are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 1am and 3.30 am on the 28th July 2016. They also want to hear from individuals who may have any information in relation to the incident.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Speaking today, Detective Inspector Mark O’Neill, Lucan Garda Station said, "We are appealing to the public to come forward with any information on who they saw in the area around Lucan Newlands Road in the early morning of Thursday 28th July 2016. Did anyone see the three males or see any suspicious activity in the area on that night?”

"The local community was very helpful to our investigation when this crime was first reported. We are now asking people to come forward with any information at all they have. Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation. It is important for the safety of the community that we identify and bring these individuals to justice.”

"If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Detective Inspector Mark O'Neill is available today 18th December between 12.30 and 1.00pm to provide a telephone briefing to the media. Please contact pressoffice@garda.ie to request an interview.