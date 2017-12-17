Press Releases

Witness appeal follwing fatal collision 17th December 2017

At approximately 7am on 17th December 2017, a single car collision occurred on the Adelaide Road in Glenageary.



The driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the car.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are currently in place.

Anyone travelling on the Adelaide Road between 6.30am and 7.30am this morning is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01-6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.